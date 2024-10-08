Top track

Red Hot Chili Peppers Experience: 25 Years of Californication LIVE

Hootananny Brixton
Tue, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We celebrate 25 years of the iconic album Californication by legendary US band Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers Experience will be performing all of the great hits on the album, as well as some of the other great songs from the band.

Don'...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
