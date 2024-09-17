DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Symphony X

Islington Assembly Hall
Tue, 17 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £35.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Symphony X is an American progressive metal band from Middletown, New Jersey. Founded in 1994, the band consists of guitarist Michael Romeo, keyboardist Michael Pinnella, drummer Jason Rullo, lead vocalist Russell Allen and bassist Michael LePond.

Presented by Born Again Concerts.
Lineup

Symphony X

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

