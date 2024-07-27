Top track

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra & Gregory Porter - Make Someone Happy

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra (Sold Out)

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 27 Jul, 7:00 pm
From $65.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra - Live at LPR on Saturday, July 27th, 2024 - Presented by LPR x Murmrr

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (18+)

More shows at http://LPR.com

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LPR x Murmrr
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

