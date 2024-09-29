DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dance Africa

Es Paradis Ibiza
Sun, 29 Sept, 11:50 pm
GigsIbiza
€30
About

Welcome to Dance Africa, the ultimate fusion of rhythm, culture, and celebration! Embark on a vibrant journey as we bring the pulsating beats of Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Coupé Décalé to the heart of Es Paradis for the third consecutive year.

Every Sunday,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Es Paradis.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Es Paradis Ibiza

Carrer Salvador Espriu, 2, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Illes Balears, Spain
Doors open11:50 pm

