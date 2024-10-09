Top track

Los Planetas - 30 aniversario Super 8

Razzmatazz
Wed, 9 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
About

Los planetas celebran el treinta aniversario de su primer álbum, Super 8, interpretándolo íntegramente en directo y en exclusiva en Barcelona en la sala Razzmatazz.

El ocho es símbolo de equilibrio, capaz de unir lo inferior con lo superior y armonizar lo...

Lineup

Los Planetas

Venue

Razzmatazz

Carrer dels Almogàvers, 122, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

