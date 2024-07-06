DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Prop House Reunion: Black Gay Pride 2024

Bourbon on Division
Sat, 6 Jul, 10:00 pm
PartyChicago
$24.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join Us As We Return To The Event That Started It All!

The Official Prop House Reunion Party! Join The Original Prop House Cast Members As They Come Together One Last Time To Bring You The Prop House Experience With House Music In One Room And Hip-hop-r&b...

This is a 21+ event
The Prop House
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Bourbon on Division

2050 West Division Street, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.