DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FAX Party is here!
Podrás disfrutar de nuestro Photocall, Vídeo Tyfun 360º, participar en nuestro BUROFAX y un Show sin igual con Marina, Bimba Farelo, Miss Yokim y Gala Von Rich.
Este jueves 9 de Mayo. Con tu entrada incluye una o dos copas según la tar...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.