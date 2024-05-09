DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FAX

Salvaora
Thu, 9 May, 9:00 pm
PartyMadrid
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FAX Party is here!

Podrás disfrutar de nuestro Photocall, Vídeo Tyfun 360º, participar en nuestro BUROFAX y un Show sin igual con Marina, Bimba Farelo, Miss Yokim y Gala Von Rich.

Este jueves 9 de Mayo. Con tu entrada incluye una o dos copas según la tar...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Salvaora.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Salvaora

Calle De Barbieri 10, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

