Bird / George Bone

Hot Box
Tue, 14 May, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BIRD

Janie Price aka "Bird" is an award winning half English, half Irish singer/songwriter and multi- instrumentalist. She has released 4 studio albums, “The Insides”, “ Girl and A Cello”, “Figments Of Our Imagination” and ‘Beat”. She started her classica...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Emjay Sessions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

