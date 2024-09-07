DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Moonlight Radio & Friends: Disco all Day

Off The Cuff
Sat, 7 Sept, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Roll up. ROLL UP. The second coming of The Moonlight Radio and this time they bring friends: DISCO. ALL. DAY. LONG. Tired of expensive day festivals? Tired of pretending to like techno? Just want Sister Sledge, Chic, Donna Summer and co. filling your ears...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Off The Cuff.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Off The Cuff

Arch 654, 301-303 Railton Rd, Herne Hill, SE24 0JN
Doors open4:00 pm
250 capacity

