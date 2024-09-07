DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Roll up. ROLL UP. The second coming of The Moonlight Radio and this time they bring friends: DISCO. ALL. DAY. LONG. Tired of expensive day festivals? Tired of pretending to like techno? Just want Sister Sledge, Chic, Donna Summer and co. filling your ears...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.