Dimanche 5 mai, 15h30-16h30 : Rencontre & dégustation avec le chef Jean Covillault
Terrasse couverte
Avec :
Jean Covillault
Événement dans le cadre du festival Être Chef·fe 3
FESTIVAL ÊTRE CHEF·FE 3
Ce qui est vrai pour la cuisine d’un chef étoilé l...
