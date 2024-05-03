DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
One of the longest-running dance parties in NYC, Brooklyn Took It serves as an ode to authentic New York nightlife, celebrating classic, sweaty house party vibes and features some of NYC’s most skilled party rockers and selectors. Join us as BKTI makes the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.