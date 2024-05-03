DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brooklyn Took It

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Fri, 3 May, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
One of the longest-running dance parties in NYC, Brooklyn Took It serves as an ode to authentic New York nightlife, celebrating classic, sweaty house party vibes and features some of NYC’s most skilled party rockers and selectors. Join us as BKTI makes the...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.
Rogue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

