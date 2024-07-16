DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Reading rockers The Amazons bring their high-octane anthems to kickstart your Tuesday night.
Please be aware your tickets will be sent directly by Somerset House to the email registered with your DICE account 48 hours prior to the event.
Your tickets WIL...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.