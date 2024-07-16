Top track

The Amazons - Mother

Somerset House Summer Series: The Amazons

Somerset House
Tue, 16 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Reading rockers The Amazons bring their high-octane anthems to kickstart your Tuesday night.

Please be aware your tickets will be sent directly by Somerset House to the email registered with your DICE account 48 hours prior to the event.

Presented by Somerset House Trust in partnership with Metropolis Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Amazons

Venue

Somerset House

Strand, London WC2R 1LA
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

