Dot Operator - Eva

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dot Operator, Emma Jeanne, Jackson Atkins

Cloudland Theater
Sun, 12 May, 2:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come out for an early Sunday matinee with Dot Operator, Emma Jeanne and Jackson Atkins!

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Cloudland.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emma Jeanne

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

