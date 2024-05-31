Top track

DJ PREMIER | JZ:RF SERIES

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBologna
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jazz:Re:Found in collaborazione con Django presenta Dj Premier, uno dei più grandi producer hip hop di sempre, insieme a Guru nel leggendario duo Gang Starr. Tra le sue release più fresche, il recentissimo singolo insieme a Snoop Dogg "Can You Dig That?",...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Casanoego.

Lineup

DJ Premier

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

