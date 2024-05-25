Top track

Moving Too Fast - Radio Edit

Summer Garage Outdoor Rave - Leicester

Mix'd
Sat, 25 May, 2:00 pm
GigsLeicester
From £20.40

About

LEICESTER! We are back for a massive Summer Garage Rave! This will be our ONLY event in Leicester in 2024!

Solstice is BACK in Leicester on Bank Holiday Weekend Saturday 25th May, once again bringing you the ultimate open air UK Garage experience, unrival...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Solstice Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Artful Dodger, Special MC

Venue

Mix'd

73b Church Gate, Leicester, LE1 3AN, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm
900 capacity

