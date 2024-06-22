Top track

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:00 pm
£22

About Big Joanie

London trio Big Joanie was formed when Stephanie Phillips put out a call for a Black feminist punk band. She was frustrated with the lack of intersectionality on the scene and, besides being a lead singer and author, went on to found Decolonise Fest.

Event information

The UK-based Black feminist punk band returns to the Meltdown stage, merging the fury of 1990s riot grrrl with synth-heavy post punk.

The last time the band played at the Southbank Centre was for a sold-out performance at Grace Jones’s Meltdown festival i...

This is a 14+ event
Part of Chaka Khan's Meltdown, presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

