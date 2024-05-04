DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Guy Gerber’s first musical loves – Joy Division, Bloody Valentine, Echo & the Bunnymen – go some way towards explaining his dark eclectic house productions. He deals in slick melancholy, leading with sinister basslines and brooding drum loops. His 12-hour
Do Not Sit On The Furniture , Hyde Beach & Diskolab at SLS presents
Rumors Miami
Music by:
Guy Gerber
+ Guests TBA
About Hyde Beach:
With more than 8,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space curated by creative mastermind Phillipe Starck, Hyde Be...
