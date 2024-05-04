Top track

What To Do - &ME Remix

Rumors Miami at SLS South Beach [Race Week]

Hyde Beach
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMiami
$90.93

About Guy Gerber

Guy Gerber's first musical loves – Joy Division, Bloody Valentine, Echo & the Bunnymen – go some way towards explaining his dark eclectic house productions. He deals in slick melancholy, leading with sinister basslines and brooding drum loops.

Posted by DICE

Event information

Do Not Sit On The Furniture , Hyde Beach & Diskolab at SLS presents

Rumors Miami

Music by:

Guy Gerber

+ Guests TBA

About Hyde Beach:

With more than 8,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space curated by creative mastermind Phillipe Starck, Hyde Be...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Do Not Sit On The Furniture.
$
Lineup

Guy Gerber

Venue

Hyde Beach

1701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

