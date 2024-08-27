DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A self-described curator of “fun, freaky and sexy”, avant-garde persona, musician and producer Yves Tumor is not afraid to challenge the perceptions of electronic, dance, plunderphonics and experimental rock. Tumor’s artistry runs the gamut, including coll
Indomabile esploratore musicale, instancabile propulsore di nuovi suoni ed estetiche, imprevedibile trasfiguratore di forme d’arte: Yves Tumor è, già oggi, una delle leggende della musica contemporanea, capace di dare vita ad un percorso artistico che attr...
