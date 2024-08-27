Top track

Crushed Velvet

Yves Tumor

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco
Tue, 27 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Yves Tumor

A self-described curator of “fun, freaky and sexy”, avant-garde persona, musician and producer Yves Tumor is not afraid to challenge the perceptions of electronic, dance, plunderphonics and experimental rock. Tumor’s artistry runs the gamut, including coll Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Indomabile esploratore musicale, instancabile propulsore di nuovi suoni ed estetiche, imprevedibile trasfiguratore di forme d’arte: Yves Tumor è, già oggi, una delle leggende della musica contemporanea, capace di dare vita ad un percorso artistico che attr...

Tutte le età
Presentato da VIA AUDIO SRL.

Lineup

Yves Tumor

Venue

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Milan, Milan 20121, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

