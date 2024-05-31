DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Truly Madly & Tristan da Cunha All Night Long

The Pickle Factory
Fri, 31 May, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

On Friday 31st May, two legends of the UK underground return for Round 2 at Pickle, as our very own Truly Madly once more invites Leeds' finest, and turntablist without equal, Tristan da Cunha, to join him on our wooden booth from first record to last.

-...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by East Space Ltd..
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.