Top track

Closed Tear - Crush

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Closed Tear, Wisteria, Flesh of Morning

Hotel Vegas
Thu, 6 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
$20.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Closed Tear - Crush
Got a code?

About

“Treading the liminal space between darkwave and dreampop Los Angeles post-punk act Closed Tear…full of brain soothing gems, ringing guitars and beautiful crooning, is the sonic love child of early Cure and Slowdive.” -- POST PUNK ONLINE

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hotel Vegas.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flesh of Morning, Wisteria, Closed Tear

Venue

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.