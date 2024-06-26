Top track

tmdistant - got a lot on my chest

tmdistant

The Prince Albert, Brighton
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In support of his debut EP, ‘vivid memories of dreams I’ve never had’, emerging alternative artist tmdistant takes centre stage at The Prince Albert, supported by friend and frequent collaborator YAOUNDÉBOXINGCLUB.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DNÜ MEDIA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

tmdistant, YAOUNDÉBOXINGCLUB

Venue

The Prince Albert, Brighton

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

