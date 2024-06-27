DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sam Ryder

Scenic Stage, Dreamland Margate
Thu, 27 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£40.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

JOY. Concerts & Louder presents
Sam Ryder 
+ support 

All ages - Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. 

For disabled access tickets, you will need to purchase general admission accessible tickets or accessible platform tickets. These are availa...

All ages - Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by JOY. and Louder
Lineup

Sam Ryder

Venue

Scenic Stage, Dreamland Margate

Marine Terrace, Margate, CT9 1XJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

