Owen Kennedy - You Don't Know

INDIE INDIE INDIE: Friday

Strongroom Bar
Fri, 31 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

INDIE INDIE INDIE coming back to Strongroom Bar for a two-day weekender featuring indie rock/pop bands we like. In a venue we like. With people we like. Friday, May 31 2024. This time we are also celebrating 40 years of Strongroom bar - happy birthday week...

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
Lineup

Owen Kennedy, Lyra

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

