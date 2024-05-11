DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Heatwave Brixton: House and Disco Day Party

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 11 May, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Embrace the heat as Heatwave returns to launch the summer terrace party season!

Following on from a sold out 2023 series, Heatwave Brixton will be taking you through a hedonistic journey of house, disco & dance music goodness featuring some incredible DJs...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marley, LILO LI

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.