Top track

Molly Payton - Corduroy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Molly Payton

The Lower Third
Wed, 11 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Molly Payton - Corduroy
Got a code?

About Molly Payton

“I write music for 21 year-old girls because I feel like young women are the heart of the music industry,” says Molly Payton. Inspired by Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen, the New Zealand-born, London-based singer and guitarist makes love songs to a backdro Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Molly Payton Takes over the Lower Third.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Molly Payton

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.