Bad Cop/Bad Cop - Safe and Legal

Bad Cop/Bad Cop / Oceanator

Deep Cuts
Thu, 11 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$19.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

July 11th, 2024

Bad Cop/Bad Cop - https://badcopbadcop.bandcamp.com

Oceanator - https://oceanator.bandcamp.com

at Deep Cuts

Doors 7pm, music at 8pm

$17 advance, $20 day of

The taproom opens at 12pm and serves food till 8pm. Come in early and grab a b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RTT & Sum Studios
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Oceanator

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

