Firkin Hilarious Comedy

Fox & Firkin
Tue, 7 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Collywobblers Comedy are very excited to bring a new monthly comedy night to the legendary Fox & Firkin Lewisham

We have a fantastic line up of comedy talent for you including legendary Californian comedian Russell Hicks who brings his own unique brand of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

RUSSELL HICKS, Sapphire Mcintosh, Ali Woods and 1 more

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

