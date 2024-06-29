Top track

Adam Hood

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 29 Jun, 8:00 pm
About Adam Hood

Solo artist. Frontman. Behind-the-scenes songwriter. For more than a decade, Adam Hood has left his mark both onstage and in the writing room, carving out a southern sound that mixes equal parts country, soul and American roots music.

Event information

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adam Hood

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seats?

This show has both seating and standing. There will bee plenty of seats foor those that need them.

