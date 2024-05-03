DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

One Night Love Affair

The Silverlake Lounge
Fri, 3 May, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LA's favorite variety show One Night Love Affair returns to Silver Lake Lounge for another Friday installment with their sponsor House of Love. Expect a wide range of performances taking us from Drag to Circus with non-stop dancing and music from open to c...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

