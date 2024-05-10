Top track

Silvia Expósito - TU ACTITUD

Silvia Expósito en Madrid

Sala Vesta
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Para celebrar el lanzamiento de su primer EP va a llevar a cabo un íntimo concierto en la Sala Vesta de Madrid donde podrás escuchar, cantar y bailar sus mejores canciones, adquirir el merchandising exclusivo y pasar unos momentos mágicos junto a una de la...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Vesta.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

