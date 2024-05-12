DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
L’Eremo Club è lieto di presentare:
M*NN*GG** ALLA MUSIKA! Domenica 12/5 h16
Open mic, Guest, Live Band Karaoke, DJSET
CUENZO @associazione_cuenzo
prodotto dall’EREMO CLUB
start h16.00 —> end h00.00
Si consiglia costume da bagno e telo mare.
Vuoi...
