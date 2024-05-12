DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

M*NN*GG** ALLA MUSIKA! Godblesscomputers Live

Eremo Club
Sun, 12 May, 4:00 pm
GigsMolfetta
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

L’Eremo Club è lieto di presentare:

M*NN*GG** ALLA MUSIKA! Domenica 12/5 h16

Open mic, Guest, Live Band Karaoke, DJSET

CUENZO @associazione_cuenzo

prodotto dall’EREMO CLUB

start h16.00 —> end h00.00

Si consiglia costume da bagno e telo mare.

Vuoi...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Eremo Club Antonio di Mastropasqua Elena.

Lineup

Godblesscomputers

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.