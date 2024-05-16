DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dopamine: A Feel Good House + Disco Party

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Thu, 16 May, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dopamine is a feel-good dance night that captures our nostalgia of life’s pinnacle moments. It will feature all your favorite Nu-disco & House songs with amazing DJs, stage production and more! Bring a friend or make one there and let the good times roll....

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Dopamine Party LA & Stereo Punks
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

