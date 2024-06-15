DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Proiezione di "Food for Profit" + panel

Museo Nazionale della Scienza e della Tecnologia Leonardo Da Vinci
Sat, 15 Jun, 10:30 am
FilmMilano
About

Food for Profit è il primo documentario che mostra il filo che lega l’industria della carne, le lobby e il potere politico. Al centro ci sono i miliardi di euro che l’Europa destina agli allevamenti intensivi, che maltrattano gli animali, inquinano l’ambie...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Factanza Media

Venue

Museo Nazionale della Scienza e della Tecnologia Leonardo Da Vinci

Via San Vittore 21, 20123 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open10:15 am

