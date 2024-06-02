Top track

Hammer of the Witch

Ringworm, Nuclae, Raw Ramps, Radian

Musica
Sun, 2 Jun, 2:00 pm
GigsAkron
$18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Last Letter Project Presents

Ringworm
Nuclae
Raw Ramps
Radian

2PM Matinee
$16 Presale
$20 At The Door

All ages
Presented by Musica.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ringworm

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

