WHISKEY an Immersive Live Show

Hotel Ziggy
Fri, 24 May, 8:30 pm
GigsWest Hollywood
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
From Sultry Cabaret to Intense Rock, WHISKEY is an Immersive Live Show featuring a Dynamic Cast.

Arrive Dressed to Impress and let WHISKEY Rock your Night with Wicked Vocals, Dancing, Comedy, and More.

All Tickets are General Admission. So, arrive early...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Ziggy & Gary Thomas Entertainment
8462 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

