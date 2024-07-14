Top track

Jon Spencer - Bon Bon (Solex vs. Cristina Martinez & Jon Spencer)

T!LT: Jon Spencer

sPAZIO211
Sun, 14 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsTorino
€23

About

Jon Spencer ripercorre il meglio della sua discografia cantando le hit di Blues Explosion, Pussy Galore, Hitmakers e di tutti i progetti che hanno accompagnato la sua storica carriera artistica.

16+ o minori accompagnati
sPAZIO211

Lineup

Jon Spencer

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

