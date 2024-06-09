Top track

Weeping Icon / Harry Sings! (of Uranian Club) / Sweepers

PhilaMOCA
Sun, 9 Jun, 8:00 pm
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Weeping Icon is a psyche-grunge post punk band based out of NYC.

https://weepingicon.bandcamp.com/

https://www.instagram.com/weepingicon

Harry Sings! (Harry Wohl of Uranium Club)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=C3nVshkH1p0

All ages
Presented by PhilaMOCA
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Weeping Icon

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

