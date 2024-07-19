Top track

DIABLADA (VOL. 2) - La Delio Valdez + Carmen y María

PARAL·LEL 62
Fri, 19 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€33.05

About

DIABLADA es más que una fiesta; es encuentro, ritual y revelación. ¡Una comunión y una manera de celebrarnos! La explosiva mixtura del groove latinoamericano con el mediterráneo.

LA DELIO VALDEZ es una orquesta de cumbia creada en Buenos Aires, Argentina....

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por CHARCO, SAY IT LOUT y COSTA FUTURO.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

La Delio Valdez, Guacamayo DJs, Lady Avocado

Venue

PARAL·LEL 62

Av. del Paral·lel, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

