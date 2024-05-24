DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Scred Connexion ✩ Barbès Airline Show ✩

FGO-Barbara
Fri, 24 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il est 20h, Koma et Mokless (Scred Connexion) natifs du quartier de la Goutte d'Or attendent que des ami·es débarquant à Barbès. Spectacle musical entremêlant rap, musiciens, dj, danse, chansons et histoires.

Le BARBES AIRLINES SHOW est un concept de plat...

Présenté par Madline.
Lineup

Scred Connexion

Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

