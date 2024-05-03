Top track

Tete Montoliu - It Could Happen to You

The Night Train ft. Jack Williams Trio

Alfie's
Fri, 3 May, 10:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20

About

Pianist Jack Williams and his trio debut Alfies' for Friday's late night hang. Featuring a combination of swing, latin, and nu-wave beats this awesome energetic band will jazz from across the spectrum.



This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
Lineup

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends12:30 am

