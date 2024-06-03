Top track

Brie Stoner Residency Night 1 ft. Jamie Drake

El Cid
Mon, 3 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

This is a 21+ event. Join us for Night 1 of Brie Stoner's El Cid residency featuring Jamie Drake!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pico Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brie Stoner, Jamie Drake

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

