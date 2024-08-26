DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Flatland Cavalry

CHALK
Mon, 26 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton
From £25.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Flatland Cavalry is breaking out into a gallop. After years of hot trotting across their native Texas, the country outfit is primed for a breakout with the release of their third full-length album, the sonically sprawling and wistfully written Welcome to C...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flatland Cavalry

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
825 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.