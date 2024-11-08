Top track

MIRA Festival 2024

Fira Montjuïc
8 Nov - 10 Nov
GigsBarcelona
From €85.66

About

MIRA is a contemporary music and digital arts event programming the most innovative works by world-renowned and emerging talents since 2011 accross multiple venues in Barcelona.

MIRA hosts audiovisual shows, concerts, performances, art installations, 360º...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MIRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

7
Bicep, British Murder Boys, Carl Stone and 7 more

Venue

Fira Montjuïc

Av. de Rius i Taulet, 12, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:30 pm

