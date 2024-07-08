Top track

23, Never Me

Dead Pony

The Boileroom
Mon, 8 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£18.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Life in the music industry often feels like a relentless struggle, fueled by unmet expectations and shattered dreams. For rising Scottish band Dead Pony, being ignored was a catalyst for reconnecting with their musical roots. Their name symbolizes the loss...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dead Pony

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

