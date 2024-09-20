Top track

Groove Armada - Superstylin'

Groove Armada DJ set + special guests tba

White Rock Theatre
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:30 pm
DJHastings
From £35.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Groove Armada - Superstylin'
About

One of the planets best loved dance acts, Groove Armada, will headline the main room at the White Rock in Hastings on Friday 20th September for an unmissable club night - a first of it's kind for the area! 

With legendary hits like ‘Superstylin’’, ‘I See...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Something Goes Right, Coastal Events and White Rock
Lineup

Groove Armada

Venue

White Rock Theatre

White Rock Theatre, Verulam Place, Hastings, England TN34 1JX, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

