Bresh Amnesia Closing Party 12th September

Amnesia Ibiza
Thu, 12 Sept, 11:59 pm
PartyIbiza
€50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Todos los jueves desde el 6 de junio hasta el 12 de septiembre, aterriza en Amnesia BRESH!! El fenómeno argentino de primer nivel que ya ha desembarcado en más de una veintena de países, y ahora vuelve a Ibiza la fiesta más bonita del mundo.

Este es un evento 18+
Organizado por Amnesia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Amnesia Ibiza

Carretera Ibiza a San Antonio, Km 5, Ibiza
Doors open11:59 pm

