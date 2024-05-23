Top track

Jazz Sketches ft. Harry Ashworth

Alfie's
Thu, 23 May, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This week for Jazz Sketches, we are joined by the dynamic young pianist, Harry Ashworth and special guest horn player for an evening of fun energy and playful takes on swing, bebop and jazz grooves.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Harry Ashworth

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

