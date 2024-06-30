Top track

Tennis Courts - Jamie's Party

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tennis Courts / Range Life

Deep Cuts
Sun, 30 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tennis Courts - Jamie's Party
Got a code?

About

June 30th, 2024

Tennis Courts (NY) - https://tenniscourts.bandcamp.com

Range Life - https://www.instagram.com/rangelifeband/

at Deep Cuts

Doors 7pm, music at 8pm

$10 advance, $12 day of

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eye Design
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tennis Courts , Range Life

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.