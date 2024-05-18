DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blue Stockings

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This eye-opening play shines a light on plight of four brilliant young women fighting for the same rights as their male peers at Cambridge University in 1896. Blue Stockings refers to the stigmatising term used to describe educated women.

N1 Theatre Compa...

All ages
Presented by N1 Productions, in association with The Courtyard Theatre.
The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
