dance in TONGUES

Two Palms
Fri, 10 May, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£5
TONGUES is back & ready to throw down tunes from all over the map, with a twist – barely any song in English! Catchy beats and killer melodies from the streets of Seoul to the beaches of Rio, we're bringing you the coolest jams you never knew existed.

So,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by TONGUES
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

